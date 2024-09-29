Nigel Mansell’s Ferrari Testarossa goes up for auction: here’s how much it’s worth

This 1988 Ferrari Testarossa, formerly owned by ex-Formula 1 driver Nigel Mansell, will be auctioned on November 4, 2024, in London by RM Sotheby’s. This particular example is significant not only for its connection to Mansell but also for its rarity, being one of only 500 right-hand drive models produced.

1988 Ferrari Testarossa once owned by Nigel Mansell goes up for auction

With its red exterior and cream leather interior, this Ferrari Testarossa represents a golden era for the Maranello automaker and motorsport. Nigel Mansell, who raced for Williams in the 1980s, had a career marked by both successes and disappointments. In 1988, after a difficult season with Williams, he decided to join Ferrari, becoming the last driver chosen by Enzo Ferrari before his death. The Testarossa was gifted to Mansell in December of the same year, a symbolic gesture celebrating his new beginning with Scuderia Ferrari.

The Testarossa‘s 4.9-liter boxer engine produces 390 horsepower, allowing the car to reach high speeds, although it can’t compete with Mansell’s racing cars’ V12 engines. Nevertheless, the Ferrari remains a desirable icon among collectors. With just over 16,000 kilometers on the odometer, the car is in excellent condition. The estimated auction price ranges between 180,000 and 240,000 euros. Recently, a very peculiar version of this Ferrari was also spotted: a Testarossa 6×6.

Regarding Ferrari’s future, the brand has announced a collaboration with Jony Ive, former Apple designer who worked on products like the iPhone and iMac, for its first electric car. Ive will specifically work on the infotainment screen and steering wheel design, as well as other interior details. The first electric Ferrari is expected to be unveiled at the end of 2025 and, according to the latest rumors, will be an SUV/crossover. The first true electric sports supercar, which Ferrari is already working on, will arrive in 2026.