There are cars that absolutely must not be touched as they are true four-wheeled legends, and the Ferrari Testarossa undoubtedly belongs to this group. An undisputed symbol of the ’80s, the supercar from the Maranello automaker is a work of art, and the mere thought of modifying it would send chills down the spine of any enthusiast. Yet someone has broken this basic rule. Someone decided to completely transform the Ferrari supercar by adding two more wheels.

Ferrari Testarossa completely transformed and now has 6 wheels

The result is a 6×6 Ferrari Testarossa that we absolutely didn’t need and that goes against all logic. This creation was captured by the Instagram page HyberMedia: a Ferrari transported on a trailer through the streets of Dallas, Texas, with indeed an extra row of wheels, but also missing some elements such as the front bumper and the engine cover, as well as a work-in-progress diffuser.

It seems to be a project under construction, and according to rumors, the guys from Gas Monkey Garage in Dallas could be behind this project. Last year, the company’s number one, Richard Rawlings, bought 5 Testarossas, all of which were significantly modified: could they have created the Ferrari 6×6 as well?

Gas Monkey has created several disastrous cars in the past that no one needs. Among these is a Ferrari Testarossa seen last year at SEMA, a Prancing Horse beast completely transformed with three seats, an electric motor, and no roof. Could the 6×6 be the next creature to be exhibited at the famous Las Vegas fair, scheduled from November 5th to 8th? All we can do is wait until that date to find out, but we’re already afraid.