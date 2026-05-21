Stellantis targets the North American market with 23 launches by 2030

North America currently generates around 40% of Stellantis’ revenue, but the group’s market coverage remains below 60%. The faSTLAne 2030 plan presented by Antonio Filosa aims to raise that figure to 90% by the end of the decade, while increasing regional revenue by 25% and entering five new segments through a total of 23 model launches, including all-new vehicles and major updates.

Stellantis prepares 23 launches to rebuild its North American lineup

Of the 11 completely new models planned, some will help fill the most obvious gaps in the North American lineup, while the remaining twelve will update vehicles already on the market. Stellantis will enter the midsize pickup, compact pickup and small van segments, categories where the group currently has little or no presence. The twelve models already in the lineup will receive significant updates to maintain competitiveness and showroom freshness throughout the plan.

One of the key points of the strategy concerns price accessibility. In 2025, Stellantis had only two models in North America with a starting price below $40,000, a limitation that weakened the group’s ability to compete in the middle of the market. By 2030, nine models will sit below that threshold, including two new Chrysler models priced under $30,000.

Chrysler represents one of the most important relaunches in the plan. The brand will move beyond the Pacifica-only perimeter with three new crossovers designed to reach customers in the $25,000 to $35,000 price range, a part of the market where Stellantis currently struggles to compete.

Dodge will instead focus on recovering its performance identity with a new entry point into the performance world and the ambition to return as a major player among muscle cars. Jeep will continue its product offensive with the Recon, Cherokee, Grand Cherokee, Grand Wagoneer, Wrangler and Gladiator, through launches and facelifts distributed across the plan.

Ram will play a particularly important role in the new strategy, with compact and midsize pickups on the way, the return of the Dakota name, a full-size SUV and a fully renewed lineup by 2030. Together, these moves should allow Stellantis to rebuild a North American showroom capable of competing across a much broader portion of the market than it covers today.