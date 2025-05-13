New Ram 1500 Laramie Night Edition and Rampage R/T for Gabriel Medina

Three-time surfing champion athlete Gabriel Medina will use the most sought-after pickups on the market during activities and competitions in Brazil

Ram, the sales leader in the large pickup segment in Brazil, delivered two new pickups to three-time world surfing champion and Olympic medalist Gabriel Medina, a partner of the mountain sheep brand. The athlete received a new 1500 Laramie Night Edition and Rampage R/T from the hands of Juliano Rossi, Ram’s vice president for South America, and Herlander Zola, vice president of business operations for Stellantis Brazil. During the ceremony, held at Ram House in São Paulo, Medina also presented the executives with autographed surfboards.

Gabriel Medina, the first Brazilian surfer to be crowned champion of the World Surf League (WSL) in 2014, won the title again in 2018 and 2021 and continues to be a leading player in the sport in which he is recognized worldwide for his bold style in maneuvers and aerials that allow him to achieve high scores during competitions.

The athlete was in the city of São Paulo to receive the two pickup trucks he will use daily and in his travels. A 1500 Laramie Night Edition, equipped with the powerful Hurricane 6 twin-turbo 3.0 engine with 426 horsepower and 635 Nm (64.8 Kgfm) of torque, which accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds, making it the fastest pickup in the country, and a Rampage R/T, a sport version powered by the award-winning 2.0 Hurricane 4 Turbo Gasoline with 272 horsepower and 400 Nm (40.8 Kgfm) of torque, which accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.9 seconds, making it the most powerful and fastest pickup truck produced in South America.

“Having a world-class athlete like Gabriel Medina by our side allows us to show a new audience all the capabilities and versatility of Ram pickups,” said Herlander Zola.

“With the new 1500 and Rampage R/T, Gabriel Medina has in his hands two models that will allow him to use them on a daily basis for various trips, to transport boards and equipment for training and competitions, as well as perfectly illustrate what our pickups offer: strength, capability, luxury and technology,” added Juliano Machado.

The partnership between Ram and Gabriel Medina began in late 2024 and includes the athlete’s sponsorship of his surfboard as well as other actions with the athlete.