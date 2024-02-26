Peugeot E-5008: first teaser video dedicated to the seven-seater electric SUV

The electric SUV sector is continuously evolving, and Peugeot is about to introduce a new player in this segment: the Peugeot E-5008. This new seven-seater electric model promises to blend the typical elegance of the French automaker with the latest EV technologies.

A teaser video released online has given a glimpse of the refined and spacious interiors that will characterize the new E-5008. The cabin, reminiscent of the comfort of a living room, ensures easy access to the third row of seats, making it ideal for large families or those in need of additional space.

Peugeot E-5008: here’s a first look at the new electric vehicle

A standout feature of the new zero-emission SUV will be the Panoramic i-Cockpit, an innovation that elevates the driving experience. The heart of this technology is a 21-inch panoramic HD display, curved and floating, that integrates both a head-up display and the central touchscreen. Its ergonomically studied position, along with the visual effect amplified by LED ambient lighting, showcases Peugeot’s attention to detail and the comfort of the driver and passengers.

As we await further details to be revealed in March, we can expect the exterior design of the new Peugeot E-5008 to reflect the elegance and modernity typical of the French manufacturer. Expectations are very high for this seven-seater electric SUV, which is set to be a solid choice in the electric vehicle segment, combining functionality, aesthetics, and environmental sustainability.

The launch of this product represents a significant step forward for the Stellantis brand in the EV segment. With the promise of offering ample onboard space, advanced technologies, and a refined design, the E-5008 is poised to be a strong contender in the seven-seater electric SUV market.