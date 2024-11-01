New Peugeot 2008: this is how the third generation might appear

The third generation of the Peugeot 2008 was initially planned for 2026 or 2027, but it seems that due to delays in the development of the STLA Small platform, its debut has been postponed to 2029, along with that of the Fiat 500e. However, according to the latest rumors, there is ongoing discussion about what the new vehicle from the French automaker will be like. According to recent speculation, its design should not be revolutionized compared to the current model, but simply updated and made more similar to the rest of the French automaker’s range, particularly to the latest models launched on the market by the French brand that is part of the Stellantis group.

Here’s how the new Peugeot 2008 might appear

This new generation of Peugeot‘s SUV will use a platform specifically designed for electric vehicles: the STLA Small platform. This will offer a range that can reach 500 km according to the WLTP cycle, representing significant progress compared to existing models. Regarding the new Peugeot 2008, in this article we show you a recent render published by the French website Auto-moto that hypothesizes the appearance of this model based on what has emerged so far about its characteristics.

The silhouette of the new Peugeot 2008 will have a design more similar to that of a coupe, making the vehicle not only more attractive but also more aerodynamic. Inside, the vehicle will be equipped with cutting-edge technologies and innovative controls, such as integrated rotary controls, which will enhance the driving experience and facilitate interaction with computer systems.

Regarding powertrains, it’s likely that the new Peugeot 2008 will be exclusively electric, although the current generation with combustion engines might continue to be sold alongside it for a few years. All we can do now is wait to discover further updates and official confirmation of whether the model has been postponed to 2029 due to issues with the STLA Small platform.