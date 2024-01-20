New Opel Grandland: here’s how the future generation could look

Opel introduced the current Grandland to its range about six years ago, yet the preparation for its successor is already underway, with its launch scheduled for 2024. In addition to traditional combustion engine and plug-in hybrid options, the new Opel Grandland will also debut as a fully electric model. Together with the successor of the smaller Crossland, also planned for 2024, the Rüsselsheim-based company aims to offer every model in its range with electric propulsion.

New Opel Grandland: the future generation to debut in 2024, here’s how the new SUV could look

The electrification of the new Opel Grandland becomes possible through the use of the STLA Medium platform, developed by Stellantis. To understand this in more detail, we can look at its technical counterpart, the Peugeot e-3008, which also adopts this platform. Unlike the French model, the new Grandland will not take the form of a coupe SUV but will present itself as a classic SUV.

Aesthetically, the new Opel Grandland might feature a slightly more angular shape compared to its predecessor but will still retain some distinctive Opel characteristics, like the well-known central decorative element that marks every Opel model. The established ‘Vizor’ front end will naturally make its reappearance on the new Grandland.

A glimpse at the Peugeot model already provides a preview of what might feature in the Opel’s technical specifications. The most significant novelty will probably be that the SUV will be completely electric for the first time, adopting technology already present in the Peugeot e-3008.

This translates to a battery capacity ranging from 73 to 98 kWh and an estimated range between 525 and up to 700 kilometers according to the WLTP homologation cycle. As for the selection of electric motors, Opel will likely make use of Stellantis’ technological shelf, offering powers ranging from 210 to a maximum of 320 HP in the new Grandland Electric.

Currently, it’s unclear which battery technology Opel will adopt. Viable options include those not incorporating nickel and cobalt, offering environmental and economic benefits. Stellantis intends to introduce this battery technology to the market in 2024. Another alternative could be the use of nickel-based batteries to optimize energy density.

The new Opel Grandland will not be available exclusively as an electric vehicle. Combustion engines are also gaining ground in SUVs, and in this case, the Grandland will be at least partially electrified with a 48-volt system, offering a power of 136 HP. As for the price, it’s rumored to start at around 40,000 euros. Here we show you a render from Autobild, imagining the future vehicle from Opel.