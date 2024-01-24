New Opel Grandland: a video reveals what it might look like

The New Opel Grandland represents the future generation of the famous crossover from the German car manufacturer. Its debut is expected in 2024, likely during the second half of the year. Recently, the internet has seen various speculations about the design of this crossover and the main differences from the current version. In this article, we present a video render published on YouTube by the channel Mahboub1, envisioning the potential design of Opel‘s future SUV.

Here’s how the new Opel Grandland, set to hit the market in 2024, might look

The new Opel Grandland could become the brand’s new flagship, especially since the latest rumors suggest that the new Opel Manta will no longer be produced. Compared to the current model, the car might grow slightly in size, exceeding 4.5 meters in length. This vehicle is expected to share much in common with the recently debuted Peugeot e-3008, at least in terms of technology. The exterior design of the upcoming Opel Grandland will undergo significant evolutions, featuring a new Opel Vizor front end and a completely revised bumper with sharper and more muscular lines. The car’s interior will undergo a complete overhaul, with a particular focus on technology.

Regarding the powertrains of the new Opel SUV, it is likely to offer the same options as the Peugeot 3008. Additionally, a Mild Hybrid version with a 136-horsepower 1.2 PureTech engine is expected. Moreover, a fully electric version will be available with a 213-horsepower motor, a 73 kWh battery, and an estimated range of 525 km. Later on, presumably by mid-2025, the new Opel Grandland will be introduced with a fully electric version delivering 230 horsepower and offering a range of about 700 km thanks to a battery with a capacity exceeding 90 kWh. Furthermore, a top-of-the-line version with all-wheel drive, powered by two electric motors, will be available, offering a total power of 320 horsepower and a range of over 500 km between charges.