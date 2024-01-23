Opel Manta 2025, development of the electric SUV coupé halted

The initial vision to bring about significant change in the electric car sector, highlighted by the unveiling of the Experimental concept car at the Munich Motor Show in 2023, now appears less certain. The new Opel Manta, which had been announced for 2025, has encountered a development hurdle. When the project was announced in the summer of 2021, complete with some illustrations, the industry expected the realization of this innovative fully electric SUV coupé. However, unexpectedly, the development of this vehicle has been halted.

Opel Manta, development halted: the electric SUV will not reach the market

This decision signifies a shift in Stellantis’ strategy for its German automotive brand. Instead of focusing on vehicles like the Manta, it is now moving towards a more generalist range of vehicles. This strategic change is also reflected in the decision not to renew the Insignia, another significant Opel model. Despite these changes, the design elements of the new Opel Manta will be integrated into other future models, such as the new Grandland, expected later this year. This model will feature innovative design elements, such as the evolved new Vizor and distinctive details in the rear.

Even though the 2025 Manta will not make it to production lines, its design will influence other models in the future. However, the pause in its development raises questions about Opel’s strategic direction in a rapidly evolving EV market. The decision to suspend such an innovative project could be seen as a slowdown compared to competitors advancing towards electrification. This halt in the development of the electric SUV coupé also raises issues about project management within Stellantis, considering the variety of models across different brands in the group.

The 2025 Opel Manta will be remembered as a case that demonstrates how strategic changes and internal challenges can affect the trajectory of promising vehicles. However, its impact on the future design of Opel models and the Stellantis group as a whole ensures that its contribution to the sector will not be forgotten.