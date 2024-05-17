Stellantis: benefit from US duties on Chinese cars

The Stellantis Group is experiencing a momentum boost. The group’s shares are soaring on the stock market, driven by a number of positive factors, including increased tariffs on Chinese cars in the United States, strong growth in electric car sales, and the upcoming launch of more than 25 new models.

Stellantis flies through the stock market: duties skyrocket and sales soar

Stellantis is literally shining on the stock market. It was recently up 3.7 percent on the stock market, settling at around 21 euros. This came after news of a possible quadrupling of duties on Chinese cars in the United States. A favorable wind blowing on the group led by Carlos Tavares, which had seen the stock suffer significant declines in the days before the good news.

Increased duties, which would hit Chinese car imports rather sharply, is an attractive benefit for Stellantis, which has fairly limited exposure to the Chinese market. The same cannot be said for Germany’s car companies, which see China as a decidedly important market (with a 20 to 30 percent share of their sales). In contrast, Stellantis and Renault would not be significantly affected.

Even more encouraging are the sales figures: in the first 4 months of the current year, Stellantis experienced strong growth in electric and low-emission cars. This enabled it to confirm its position as a leader in the sustainable mobility sector.

Uwe Hochgeschurtz, chief operating officer, expressed great confidence for the future. In fact, he confirmed that. The positive sales trend, solid order backlog, and improved order intake are pointing to a positive impact regarding the second quarter as well. Hochgeschurtz also added that with the launch of more than 25 new models made in Europe for all brands, further momentum is expected during the year.

In additional to the increase in tariffs in the U.S., there are also rumors that similar situations could arise in Europe. In fact, the European Commission may decide to introduce or increase taxes on imports from China. However, Europe’s position on the matter is still uncertain, with Germany and others firmly opposed to this possibility.

In any case, overall, the picture for Stellantis looks more than positive. In addition to the growing numbers, the situation of rising duties, growing sales and the launch of new models also open up a very rich scenario of opportunities for the whole group.

Stellantis currently stands on the crest of the wave and is therefore preparing to continue its strategies in a decisive manner and casting its eyes on the many opportunities ahead. The group intends to take advantage of the positive winds coming from several directions: the increase in favorable tariffs, the growth of the electric car market, and the introduction of a new range of innovative models. The future for The Group looks bright, with Stellantis poised to take the lead in the global automotive industry.