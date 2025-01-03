New Maserati Quattroporte: it will never be the same, here’s why

The brand characterized by the distinctive Trident has been undergoing a moment of great renewal for some time, and at the center of this process is certainly the new Maserati Quattroporte. The historic Italian sedan, which has always been a perfect symbol of luxury and sportiness, has in its destiny a radical change. After the postponement of the launch and the arrival of new CEO Santo Ficili, the future of the Quattroporte is still to be decided.

Maserati Quattroporte in the brand’s future?

New Maserati Quattroporte is one of the models that could return to the trident automaker’s lineup in the future, which has certainly not been having a good time for several months already. Its launch, like that of other models, has reportedly been postponed by Maserati with Maserati waiting to evaluate how best to proceed by the new number one at the Stellantis luxury brand, CEO Santo Ficili.

There had been talk in the past about the new Maserati Quattroporte that it would be a car quite different from the old model. A car, which, theoretically, could have been born to replace both the Ghibli and the old Quattroporte in one go. This consequently meant that the car would feature slightly smaller dimensions than the previous model. Of course, we do not know whether the new CEO will confirm these directives but it seems likely.

A render of how the MAserati Quattroporte might change

It should also be mentioned that the new Maserati Quattroporte shown here in some renders from some time ago will be produced in Italy, as well as all the other cars of the Maserati automaker. It has not been decided in which factory, but from some information delivered it seems that it may be the Mirafiori plant to host its production although it is not to be excluded of course that other hypotheses are still open. As for the styling that this car will have, it seems very likely that the future Quattroporte may abandon the traditional sedan design and adopt a fastback style.

A silhouette change that does not seem to generate too much of a surprise at present, if we take into consideration current trends in the automotive market. In fact, a Quattroporte with sportier and more aerodynamic lines, similar to a large hatchback, could go on to position itself as a direct competitor to prestigious models that have already been on the market for some time, thus also challenging other cars in the luxury electric sports car segment. This restyling would be a strategic move for Maserati, which could thus respond to market demands that are increasingly oriented toward vehicles with innovative design and high performance. It will surely debut no earlier than the end of 2027.