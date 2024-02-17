Maserati, the electric Quattroporte will be “revolutionary”

Maserati remains tirelessly at work on the new electric Quattroporte. Although its launch has been postponed from 2025 to 2028, the brand’s CEO, Davide Grasso, has explained that this decision represents an opportunity to refine the project further, stating that this time will be used to enhance the vehicle even more.

Maserati has delayed the electric Quattroporte to have more time to “perfect it”

In a recent interview with Repubblica, Grasso expressed, “We have thoroughly studied the growth and evolution process of the market, placing the consumer at the center. By planning long-term with iconic cars, we realized that the market changes quickly and radically. We have witnessed the SUV and crossover trend and the downsizing of sedans. Therefore, we realized that we needed more time to study a completely new product. Not a traditional, large, and luxurious sedan, but a revolutionary car that reinterprets the concept of luxury.”

Besides the Quattroporte, Maserati also shines with models like the MC20. Grasso added, “We are currently adjusting the production capacity of the MC20, after a downsizing at the end of 2023 due to the Chinese crisis and the slowdown of the American market that also impacted other sectors. In the second quarter of the year, we plan to resume full operations.”

86% of Maserati’s production is exported outside Italy, a figure that reaches 92% for models like the MC20 and MC Cielo. About 130 engineers and technicians are engaged in the development of the current and future range. Grasso emphasizes the goal of elevating the brand’s positioning in the luxury segment.

For Grasso and Maserati, electrification is seen not as an obstacle but as a significant opportunity for the survival and long-term value growth of the brand. The company aims to become the first fully zero-emission luxury brand, maintaining production in Italy. Grasso clarifies, “If it’s not made in Italy, it’s not a Maserati.”

It’s worth noting that in recent weeks, Stellantis has announced the end of production of the Maserati Levante, a car that was manufactured at the Mirafiori plant.