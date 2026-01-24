New Maserati Levante could return as part of Stellantis’ future plans

The possible return of the Maserati Levante remains one of the most discussed topics when it comes to the future of the Trident brand. For now, however, Maserati has not officially confirmed its comeback. The first concrete answers may arrive in the second half of 2026, when Antonio Filosa is expected to present Stellantis’ new industrial plan and clarify which models will shape Maserati’s future lineup.

Maserati evaluates the return of the Levante for the next decade

According to the most reliable reports, a SUV similar in size to the current Levante could return by 2030 and enter production at the Cassino plant in Italy. The original industrial plan assigned three models based on the STLA Large platform to this facility. Two of them are already known and correspond to the next-generation Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio. The third project, however, remains undefined and could potentially represent the successor to the Levante, although no official confirmation exists at this stage.

Current information suggests that Stellantis has not yet made a final decision and continues to evaluate several options for that slot in the lineup. As a result, the project could still change direction or even be reassigned. Even so, the idea of a new Levante remains the most plausible scenario, especially considering Maserati’s positioning in the premium SUV segment and the brand’s strategic needs.

While waiting for official news, designer Moraschini Designer has imagined what a future Levante might look like through a digital render shared in recent months. His interpretation shows a bold and muscular SUV that aligns with Maserati’s latest design language. Although the industrial landscape has evolved since the render appeared, the concept remains compelling and helps visualize what the model could become.

Much will depend on the decisions Stellantis announces in the coming months. A new Levante would also play a key role for the Cassino plant, which is currently facing a challenging phase. Until 2028, production there will focus on the Grecale and the current generations of Giulia and Stelvio, while awaiting the arrival of new models.

Trade unions are closely monitoring the situation, concerned that weakening demand could further affect production volumes. For this reason, many stakeholders look with interest at the possibility of accelerating the launch of new vehicles, including a potential new Levante, which could provide a much-needed boost both for the factory and for Maserati’s broader relaunch strategy.