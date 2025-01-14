New Lancia Ypsilon: the untold story behind its revolutionary design

From the moment of its arrival on Instagram, Lancia‘s Centro Stile has showcased the behind-the-scenes work that underlies the revolution in style undertaken by the Italian manufacturer (part of Stellantis), starting with the new Lancia Ypsilon. The new compact car represents the first model in a revised lineup that will bring two other new planned models: the new Lancia Gamma in 2026 and the new Lancia Delta starting in 2028, although its debut has likely been postponed to 2029.

Specifically regarding the new Lancia Ypsilon, the Lancia Centro Stile recently shared some information that allows us to analyze the genesis of its design, furthermore confirming the reasoning that the manufacturer had already hypothesized with the Pu+Ra Zero style sketch, the Pu+Ra HPE concept, and the identification of some iconic models in the brand’s history that would serve as the basis for the design of the new models.

Lancia shows us how the idea of the new Lancia Ypsilon was born

Just a few days ago, the Lancia Centro Stile used its Instagram profile to publish some style proposals useful in tracing the concrete genesis of the new Lancia Ypsilon‘s final design. Starting from the front, the similarities between the latest style proposal published by the Lancia Centro Stile and the actual current Lancia Ypsilon appear significant. In the style proposal seen on Instagram, the front appeared more “sharp” in its general layout compared to the one currently available on the Ypsilon, although some characteristics appear very close to those proposed by the current HF variant.

Among the characterizations that immediately catch the eye is the management of the luminous “chalice”. The style proposal that appeared on Instagram introduced the Lancia logo in the center, at the intersection point of the three luminous elements, which then disappeared on the final Lancia Ypsilon, just as the eight luminous diodes per side that characterize the horizontal arms of the chalice in the style proposal do not appear in the final version. We also notice a headlight layout that introduces smaller elements compared to those seen on the final variant. Finally, it can be noted that the four front slots of the current Ypsilon were resolved in the published proposal with two less wide horizontal slots, but arranged across the full width.

At the same time, the Lancia Centro Stile also reveals perhaps different origins for some characteristic features of the new Lancia Ypsilon’s front. The current luminous “chalice,” derived from the chalice of the latest Lancia grilles, also finds inspiration from the front radiator fan support structure seen on the 1964 Lancia Sport Prototipo Zagato. The same car also provides inspiration for the transparent headlight cover, very similar to the one now available on the Ypsilon. The management of the front slots, rather than from the Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evoluzione, instead derives from the same layout of the 1972 Lancia Fulvia Zagato 1.3 S.

What emerges is certainly the Lancia Centro Stile’s desire to guarantee, on an urban vehicle of reduced dimensions, ample doses of sportiness and dynamism to be combined with the elegant styling typical of every Lancia of yesterday. An indissoluble mix between sportiness and elegance that every Lancia of today, declaredly, does not want to do without.

Moving on to the lateral profile management focused on muscularity. This concept derives from three models placed in a position of strongly inspiring elements in managing the style of the new Lancia Ypsilon. In the images that appeared on Instagram, it can be seen that for the management of the lateral profile, the Lancia Stratos Zero, Lancia Stratos, and Lancia Aurelia B20 were identified as inspiring models. It was therefore possible to integrate the sharp lines of the first two with a softer approach derived from the Aurelia B20 for better management of the upper and lower profiles, useful for ensuring a high waistline and reduced windows.

The search for solutions for the rear section also appears interesting. The current Lancia Ypsilon sees in the rear probably the most appreciated area of the car, stylistically, at this stage. It follows that the Centro Stile’s work concentrated in this area derives from the iconic style of the Lancia Stratos and 037; drawing from these two iconic models for the brand, an optimal compromise solution was reached, which sees in the black band and round taillights an practically unmistakable signature.