New Lancia Ypsilon: the launch commercial to be filmed at Lake Como

The upcoming month marks the debut of the new Lancia Ypsilon, signaling the start of Lancia‘s revolutionary journey. This will be followed by two more vehicles in the coming years: the New Lancia Gamma and New Lancia Delta. The unveiling of the new Ypsilon will take place in Milan, featuring the special Cassina edition. Regarding this car, recent news revealed that the launch advertisement will be filmed along the shores of Lake Como.

On January 8, the Como municipal offices received a request for permission to film the new commercial along the roads beside the lake, near Cernobbio. The Police of Como have scheduled the filming for Monday, January 15, 2024, between 6:00 to 7:00 AM, 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and 2:00 to 4:30 PM. Each shoot will not exceed 5 minutes, with at least a 15-minute interval between each to ensure normal traffic flow.

So enthusiasts and the curious can get a first glimpse of the new Lancia Ypsilon on the streets, nearly a month before its official presentation scheduled for February 2024. The car is considered a key model for the relaunch of the brand, which Stellantis views as one of its three premium brands alongside Alfa Romeo and DS Automobiles.

With this car, set to be produced in Figueruelas, Spain, Lancia plans to re-enter the European market by mid-year in key markets like the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, France, and Germany. The new generation will differ significantly from the current model, which continues to be extremely popular in Italy, as confirmed by the 2023 sales data showing an increase in registrations.