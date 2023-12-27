New Lancia Ypsilon: spy photos of the prototype spotted in Italy

The New Lancia Ypsilon has made a comeback on the roads. This time, it’s a camouflaged prototype spotted in an unspecified location in Northern Italy by the Gabetz Spy Unit a few days ago, as seen in the photos shared on social media by Walter Vayr. The photos confirm the design of this highly anticipated model that will play a vital role in the Italian automaker’s lineup, a part of Stellantis, which positions it as one of its three premium brands alongside DS Automobiles and Alfa Romeo.

A camouflaged prototype of the new Lancia Ypsilon spotted in Italy

Stellantis’ Italian brand, previously teased in two images, will fully reveal the car in February 2024 with a limited edition made in collaboration with Cassina. The photos show that this car will feature design elements from the Lancia Pu+RA HPE concept. It will also share components with its sisters, the Peugeot 208 and Opel Corsa, utilizing the CMP platform and the same range of engines.

The New Lancia Ypsilon, manufactured in Figueruelas, Spain, marks the Italian brand’s return to the European market, with a presence in major automotive markets. The new model is expected to arrive in dealerships by late next spring. Notably, a high-performance version is slated for 2025, reviving the HF badge, likely featuring all-wheel drive and 240 horsepower.

In the coming days, we will learn more about this eagerly awaited model, crucial for Lancia’s future lineup. This includes the new Lancia Gamma flagship in 2026 and the new Lancia Delta arriving in 2028. We will soon discover more about this car, which is sure to generate significant discussion among enthusiasts and professionals in the European automotive market.