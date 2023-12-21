New Lancia Ypsilon: third teaser revealed

Today, the third teaser of the new Lancia Ypsilon was unveiled. This reveals the new SALA (Sound Air Light Augmentation), an infotainment system for future Lancia cars. The goal is to simplify the digital experience for customers, providing comfort and familiarity wherever they go. In Italian, SALA means “living room”, but here it represents a technology focused on sound, air, and light, fundamental pillars for a driving experience marked by Lancia’s signature comfort and style.

New Lancia Ypsilon: the third teaser image showcases the Sala infotainment system

The SALA infotainment system features fully customizable widgets and comes with two standard HD screens. The main screen serves as a central hub for controlling sound, air, and light, allowing easy customization of the car’s onboard environment.

This preview is the third image released ahead of the official unveiling of the New Lancia Ypsilon, scheduled for February 2024 through the exclusive New Lancia Ypsilon Cassina Limited Edition. Equipped with a fully electric engine, available in only 1906 numbered and certified units, this car represents a tangible first step in the brand’s renaissance, following a clear and ambitious electrification strategy in line with the “Dare Forward” business plan, supported by Free2move Charge in a comprehensive 360° charging ecosystem.

Luca Napolitano, CEO of the Lancia brand, stated: “The new Lancia Ypsilon will be the first to adopt SALA (Sound Air Light Augmentation), an intuitive and effortless technology, embodying true Lancia style and enhancing life onboard. SALA allows drivers and passengers to adapt to the car’s environment with a simple touch or voice commands, integrating audio, climate, and lighting functions.”

Finally, it’s worth noting that the new Lancia Ypsilon will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Figueruelas, Spain, where Opel Corsa and Peugeot 208 are already being manufactured. The vehicle will be built on the CMP platform. Compared to its predecessor, it will change significantly and increase slightly in size. This car will mark Lancia’s return to Europe after many years of absence.