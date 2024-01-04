Lancia Ypsilon, current model to end production for new generation

The New Lancia Ypsilon 2024 is gearing up for its official debut next February, marking a significant update for the historic city car from Turin. It will replace the model that has been in production since 2011, which has had a remarkable journey in the automotive market and continues to hold positions among the best-selling cars in Italy.

New Lancia Ypsilon: The old generation will cease production, making way for the new

We have already had the opportunity to see the New Lancia Ypsilon 2024 on several occasions, thanks in part to an incident in France where the car ended up in a canal, and after recovery, photos emerged revealing what should be its final lines.

The Turin automaker is gradually releasing official images of the new model, including the latest which showcases the car’s rear. The anticipation for this new city car is tangible, especially as it will be available in an electric version for the first time. However, there’s also a sense of nostalgia for the current model, which after 13 years will leave the stage to make way for the new generation.

Launched in 2011, the Ypsilon has won the hearts of enthusiasts and, even in 2023, achieved an impressive third place in sales with 44,891 units, only surpassed by the Dacia Sandero and Fiat Panda.

Unlike Fiat, which will continue to produce the Panda (to be renamed Pandina) until 2026 at the Pomigliano d’Arco plant, Lancia will not keep the current model in production alongside the new one. This decision raises several questions, especially considering the excellent sales performance of the current model. The new Lancia hybrid is expected to be priced at around 23,000 euros, while the electric version could start at 35,000 euros. In contrast, the current model is more affordably priced at around 16,000 euros, a significant aspect in these times. In a few days, we will know the exact date of the presentation of the New Lancia Ypsilon, which we remember will be unveiled in Milan next month.