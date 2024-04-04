Lancia confirms that it is working on returning to Rally championships

Lancia is getting closer to returning to the world of rallying. Further confirmation came in the past few hours with statements released to DirtFish, which reiterated that the brand is working on a return to rallying, a championship it has been absent from for over 30 years.

Stellantis confirms Lancia’s return to the rally championship

Motorsport is followed by more and more people, and for this reason, too, the Italian car manufacturer wants to return to one of the championships in which it has been most successful. Lancia has been working on a return to motorsport for some time, considering that it also represents an important marketing lever from an image point of view. The Italian car manufacturer of the Stellantis group has specified that a return to motorsport will happen, but only on one condition. The investment made must guarantee a return that can justify and satisfy the brand’s expectations.

Lancia has been a great protagonist in rallies in the past with the Stratos, the 037 and, last but not least, the legendary Delta. Lancia has not revealed which car will be used for its return to motorsport. A few weeks ago there was talk of the Ypsilon HF, while some rumors say that the new Delta could be used, which however will not arrive on the market until 2028. According to Lancia’s statements to DirtFish, the idea would be to start with a program similar to that of Citroen’s C3 Rally. On June 11th, during the 2024 Mille Miglia, in which Lancia will also participate, further details on the brand’s return to motorsport could be revealed.

While waiting to find out more, in recent weeks some designers have imagined what the new generation of Lancia Ypsilon could look like in a rally version.