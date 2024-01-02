New Lancia Ypsilon: exact launch date to be announced soon

The New Lancia Ypsilon emerges as Stellantis Group’s first significant novelty for the freshly commenced 2024. The Italian automaker’s CEO, Luca Napolitano, has officially confirmed that Milan will host the unveiling of this next-generation B-segment hatchback in February.

The unveiling of the new Lancia Ypsilon will soon have its exact date announced by Lancia. The initial model, the limited edition Cassina version, will only see 1906 units in production, each numbered and certified. This upcoming Ypsilon signifies Lancia’s rebirth, featuring a rear design inspired by the brand’s radical spirit: the legendary headlights of the Lancia Stratos, beloved by Rally enthusiasts globally, are now reinterpreted in Lancia’s new design.

The New Lancia Ypsilon stands out with its iconic LED tail lights, paying homage to the brand’s radical essence and the iconic Lancia Stratos of Rally fame. These lights elegantly encompass the new Lancia logo, inspired by the original font and reflecting one of Italy’s fine contributions to the brand’s history: fashion. The letter Y displayed horizontally, introduces a fresh design element within the logo’s circles.

Lancia looks to the future with a focus on intuitive, effortless technology, striving to ensure continuous onboard comfort. The innovative S.A.L.A. (Sound Air Light Augmentation) infotainment system forms a key pillar of Lancia’s technology, aiming for an enhanced level of comfort and a deeply engaging driving experience. Featuring a highly customizable widget-based system, S.A.L.A. includes two standard HD screens and a centralized control panel for audio, climate, and lighting, enabling atmospheric adjustments through simple gestures or voice commands.

Lancia recently shared the first four teaser images of the new Ypsilon, which also appeared in spy shots, revealing the car’s design. The vehicle, set to be produced in Spain on the CMP platform, will share many aspects with the Pu+RA HPE concept, as well as the Opel Corsa and Peugeot 208, including engines, components, platform, and production facility.

The electric version will mark Lancia’s first foray into zero-emission vehicles. This car aims to reestablish the Stellantis premium brand in Europe after a hiatus. Its goal is to create a unique position in Europe’s premium market. The new Lancia Gamma and Lancia Delta will follow suit. The high-performance Lancia Ypsilon HF version, boasting all-wheel drive and 240 horsepower, is set to hit the market in 2025.