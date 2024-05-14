DS Automobiles unveils the elegant Antoine de Saint-Exupéry collection

DS Automobiles continues with its program of presenting new collections for the models in its range, focusing on an annual cadence. The new collection, recently presented by the French manufacturer of Stellantis, introduces a connection with a true symbol in the history of France; we are talking about the poet and traveler Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. Thanks to his stories, it has been possible to give life to three models under the DS Automobiles brand with distinctive characteristics, linked to four of his most famous works: The Little Prince, Southern Mail, The Wisdom of the Sands, and Night Flight. The manufacturer’s intention, as stated by Olivier Francois, CEO of DS Automobiles, is in this case to evoke what the brand itself represents, namely “a little extra dose of soul that makes the difference.” Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, by virtue of his activity as a storyteller, aviator, artist, humanist, and scientist, quickly became a legend in France and beyond.

With the publication of “The Little Prince” in 1943, Antoine de Saint-Exupéry truly conquered the hearts of readers on a global scale thanks to a poetic tale embellished with illustrations by the author himself, which tells the story of a young prince from a distant planet who meets an aviator stranded in the sands of the desert. Through the adventures of the Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupéry addresses universal themes such as love, friendship, loneliness, and the search for the meaning of life, enchanting millions of readers internationally. “The Little Prince” is the most translated literary work in the world.

Drawing inspiration from the stories of de Saint-Exupéry, DS Automobiles has joined forces with the Succession Saint-Exupéry – d’Agay, which represents the heirs and rights holders of the iconic French intellectual, to create the new Antoine de Saint-Exupéry Collection that has made it possible to focus on three models, each of which tells a story with the signature of the eternal Antoine de Saint-Exupéry.

DS Automobiles’ inspiration from Antoine de Saint-Exupéry is reflected in three models

The new Antoine de Saint-Exupéry Collection is offered on the DS 3, DS 4, and DS 7 models and introduces a shared signature linked to Antoine’s story, with the task of paying homage to him on the 80th anniversary of his disappearance. The three models that are part of the Collection are offered in the “Night Flight” color, a pearlescent paint composed of pigments that produce elegant golden reflections reminiscent of the starry sky at dawn. Inside the passenger compartment, an atmosphere is reproduced that highlights the connection with aviation from the first half of the 20th century, thanks also to the use of Criollo Brown Nappa Leather, which are noble materials typical of the premium approach of DS Automobiles. A new embroidery technique for the dashboard upholstery is also proposed, evoking the trail of an airplane in flight.

Dedicated badges, both inside and out, as well as logos on the door sills, complete the stylistic signature typical of this new Antoine de Saint-Exupéry Collection. These feature quotes and drawings from the works that inspired the Collection alongside the signature of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry himself, integrated into the speedform logo that evokes the fuselage of an airplane. To celebrate the launch of this Collection, DS Automobiles has decided to offer the first 80 European customers a certificate with the name of a star.

The three models of the Collection cite three works by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

The DS 3 Antoine de Saint-Exupéry introduces a quote derived from “The Little Prince.” In this case, we find Opéra interiors in Criollo Brown Nappa Leather with special upholstery for the dashboard and door panels. The stitching is satin-finished and designed to resemble a shooting star, while the point-perle stitching is offered in Terre de Cassel color, and the airbag covers are also in leather.

On the door sills, there is the quote “For those who travel, the stars are guides,” taken from “The Little Prince,” alongside a drawing by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. On the outside, there are dedicated badges on the front doors, as well as on the wheel covers in “Night Flight” color on 18-inch Nice wheels. It can be had with an E-TENSE electric powertrain, HYBRID, and PureTech 130 petrol engine, or BlueHDi 130 in the case of diesel. Three colors are available with a black roof: Night Flight, Crystal Grey, and Pearl Black. Prices start from 36,050 euros.

The DS 4 and DS 7 are inspired by Southern Mail and The Wisdom of the Sands, respectively

The DS 4 Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, on the other hand, takes up a quote from “Southern Mail,” the first book published by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry: “The stars determine the real distances for us.” The interiors are finished in Criollo Brown Opera Leather with exclusive finishes, starting with the double Criollo and Terre de Cassel stitching used for the dashboard and door panel upholstery. The front seats have massage functions and are also heated and cooled.

Also in this case, the dashboard features the Antoine de Saint-Exupéry badge in addition to the dedicated quote, while a drawing of an airplane is shown on the door sills of the front doors. The wheels are 19-inch diamond-cut Seville with “Night Flight” color wheel covers. Four powertrains are available on the DS 4: PLUG-IN Hybrid 225, HYBRID, PureTech 130 petrol, and BlueHDi 130 diesel. Three colors are available with a black roof, the same as the DS 3 Antoine de Saint-Exupéry: prices starting from 43,700 euros.

Finally, the DS 7 Antoine de Saint-Exupéry features the quote “And the way of dialogue between the stars and us,” taken from “The Wisdom of the Sands.” The interiors are finished in Criollo Brown Opéra Nappa Leather accompanied by Tramontana embroidery and Terre de Cassel point-perle stitching; as in other cases, there is the Antoine de Saint-Exupéry badge on the dashboard, combined with the dedicated phrase as well as sketched stars on the door sills of the front doors.

The stitching and armrests in Criollo Brown add an extra touch of elegance, as does the steering wheel covered in Basalto Era Leather, as well as the airbag cover. The front seats are heated, massaging, and cooling, while the sound-absorbing windows ensure maximum comfort. On the exterior, the Antoine de Saint-Exupéry badge is always placed on the doors, and there are also new wheel covers in “Night Flight” color that highlight the exclusivity of this Collection. The 21-inch NEW YORK wheels have also been designed for the DS 7 PLUG-IN HYBRID 4×4 360. The available powertrains are the plug-in hybrids with 225, 300, and 360 horsepower, as well as the BlueHDi 130 diesel unit.

Four body colors are available: the special Night Flight, Crystal Grey, Pearl Black, and Imperial Blue. Prices start from 50,250 euros for the DS 7 BlueHDi 130 with automatic transmission.