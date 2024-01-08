New Lancia Gamma: will it be a rival to BMW i4 and Tesla Model 3?

In just under a month, we will meet the new Lancia Ypsilon, but many fans of the Italian brand are already thinking about the next innovations. We are referring specifically to the second of the three new models planned for the Italian brand until the next decade, namely the new Lancia Gamma, which will be launched two years after the new Ypsilon in 2026.

2026 will mark the anticipated debut of Lancia’s future flagship: the new Lancia Gamma

The new Lancia Gamma has been designed and developed following the trend of crossover sedans, a format that is gaining increasing popularity within the Stellantis group. It draws inspiration from the design of the Peugeot 408 and will follow a style similar to that of the future Opel Manta. This concept can be seen in this preview by Ascariss Design, which we show in this article.

Lancia has already revealed some details of this model, which, although being the second to debut, will be the flagship of the range. Measuring 4.70 meters in length, the new Lancia Gamma will be positioned directly among the prestigious models of the D segment. As highlighted in the representation, the design will be heavily influenced by the Lancia Pu+Ra Concept, elements of which will also be found in the new Ypsilon. In this conceptual preview, it is noticeable that the entire glazed surface, from the windshield to the rear window, will be an integral part of the design.

The new Lancia Gamma will adopt a style similar to a fastback with a wider rear window. One point of interest will be the access to the trunk, as fastbacks can present different configurations, with a fixed rear window and a rear hood similar to that of traditional sedans or with a tailgate that opens completely.

The new Lancia Gamma, which will thus rival cars such as the Tesla Model 3 and BMW i4, will have versions with one and two electric motors ranging from 170 to 450 HP, powered by a lithium-ion battery that will offer a maximum range of up to 700 kilometers, at the time of presentation and commercialization in 2026. The chosen platform is the STLA Medium and the place of production will be the Stellantis plant in Melfi, Italy.