New Lancia Gamma: in 2026 return between old-time lines and futuristic vision

The new Lancia Gamma will mark a turning point, taking up design elements that recall the brand’s glorious past and offering an electric version for the first time.

The new Lancia Gamma, a return between tradition and innovation

The future of Lancia is preparing to write a new chapter with the highly anticipated return of the Lancia Gamma. Although the official debut is expected in just over six months, it is likely that the first final images of the car will circulate early. At 4.7 meters long, it will represent the second pillar of Lancia’s relaunch and the brand’s next flagship.

It will be produced in Italy, at the Stellantis plant in Melfi, taking advantage of the STLA Medium The first car with STLA Medium platform to debut in Brazil is the New Jeep Compassplatform. This plant will also host the production of other major models, such as the new Jeep Compass and the DS No. 8. Indeed, it is rumored that the Lancia Gamma will share several features with the latter, suggesting interesting synergies.

Major new features and engines

This model will mark a turning point for the brand, introducing an all-electric version for the first time. However, to avoid too risky choices, thermal engines with different levels of electrification will also remain in the range. There is talk of the 145-hp 1.2 mild hybrid, perhaps destined to be upgraded, and the plug-in hybrid system already found in other Stellantis models. It is precisely the powertrain that could be a weak point: the 1.2 could appear underperforming, and the PHEV market is still uncertain. Therefore, it will be crucial to focus on refined design and excellent technological content, supported by targeted and effective communication.

Design and interiors

For now we know that the new Gamma will adopt a fastback type body, similar to that of the DS 8, combining elegance and dynamism. Its design will not fail to recall the distinctive elements of the Lancia Pu+Ra HPE concept and the new Lancia Ypsilon, ensuring stylistic consistency with the brand’s new era. However, the car will also know how to pay homage to its illustrious 1976 ancestor with details that will recall its history.

The debut of the original Lancia Gamma in 1976 was marked by meticulous development for exterior styling, but that did not give the same attention to the interior. This complicated its market positioning and dimmed the impact of the novelty. This time, Lancia has learned from past mistakes: the interior of the new Gamma will live up to the highest expectations, positioning itself as the most luxurious in the entire Lancia range. It is expected that this model may have what it takes to establish itself in Europe, even surpassing the sales of the future Ypsilon and Delta.

Some also speculate that the new Lancia Gamma may have the ideal characteristics to become the new car of the Presidency of the Italian republic in the future alongside the immortal Lancia Flaminia in parades celebrating historical festivals of the country of origin such as those of April 25 (Liberation Day) or June 2 (Republic Day).