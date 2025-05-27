New Lancia Gamma to be Hybrid and Electric: here’s what it might look like

After the launch of the new Ypsilon, Lancia continues its renaissance with a second model destined to represent the top of the range: the new Lancia Gamma, expected in 2026. Built on the STLA Medium platform, it will be a key model for the brand’s relaunch in the European premium segment.

Lancia Gamma: will the new flagship take inspiration from the DS N°8?

Unveiled in preview to employees and suppliers a few days ago, the new Gamma will adopt many stylistic elements seen on the Pu+Ra HPE concept. It won’t be a traditional sedan, but will adopt a fastback silhouette, with a design conceived to combine elegance and sportiness. The dimensions should be around 4.8 meters, following in the footsteps of the new DS N°8 with which it will share various technical elements.

The engine range includes at launch a mild hybrid unit with 145 HP, based on a 1.2-liter three-cylinder paired with an automatic transmission that integrates an electric component. Later, a plug-in hybrid variant with 195 HP could also arrive.

Regarding the 100% electric variant, it will be offered both with front-wheel drive with single motor and all-wheel drive with dual motor. For this configuration, Lancia should adopt the same powertrains as the DS N°8, also based on the STLA Medium platform.

Specifically, it would be the 170 kW (231 HP) electric motor powered by a 98 kWh battery, capable of offering over 700 km of range in the WLTP cycle. A dual-motor version, even more powerful, could flank the base configuration, guaranteeing high performance and all-wheel drive, ideal for a true flagship.