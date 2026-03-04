New Lancia Delta still uncertain as Stellantis reviews its plans

The return of a new Lancia Delta was expected to become one of the most anticipated moments for fans of the brand and, more broadly, for anyone who appreciates the history of Italian automotive culture. Stellantis had indicated 2028 as the debut year for the model. Today, however, the car’s future looks far less defined and the project appears surrounded by uncertainty.

Clearer indications could arrive in the coming months, specifically on May 21, when CEO Antonio Filosa will present the new Stellantis strategic plan. During that event, the group may outline future programs for its brands, including Lancia. Even so, the industry may still need to wait longer before gaining a complete picture.

Will the Lancia Delta return? Stellantis may change strategy

The first doubts about the Delta’s return had already surfaced last year. Lancia CEO Roberta Zerbi explained that the only project firmly confirmed in the brand’s roadmap is the new Lancia Gamma, scheduled for the second half of 2026. Her statement suggested that other previously announced models might not yet have full approval.

In recent months, speculation about a possible change of strategy has intensified. According to internal rumors, Stellantis may consider replacing the Delta project with a model that better reflects current market trends. The most frequently mentioned possibility involves a compact crossover, essentially a smaller counterpart to the upcoming Gamma. This vehicle could use the STLA Small platform and might even be produced in Italy.

Such a decision would mainly reflect commercial considerations. The compact crossover segment remains one of the most popular in Europe and generates far higher sales volumes than traditional sedans or sporty hatchbacks. As Lancia works to rebuild its market presence, choosing a model with stronger sales potential may appear less risky.

These evaluations also reflect the uncertainties surrounding the brand’s broader relaunch. Sales of the new Ypsilon have not yet reached particularly strong levels, which could encourage Stellantis to move cautiously with future models.

Despite this situation, enthusiasts have not abandoned hope of seeing a new Delta. The name remains one of the most iconic in Lancia’s history, and many fans continue to imagine how a modern interpretation could look. Numerous digital renders already circulate online, exploring possible styling directions for a future generation.

For now, the Delta’s fate remains uncertain. Even Lancia’s long-term role within the Stellantis group has often sparked debate. Recently, however, some statements from Antonio Filosa have revived a degree of optimism. The CEO has repeatedly emphasized that every brand within the group holds an important role, suggesting that Lancia could still remain part of the company’s long-term plans.

The key question now is whether that future will truly include the return of the Delta or whether the Italian brand will follow a different path. The year 2026 could prove decisive in clarifying which models will ultimately shape the next chapter of Lancia.