New Lancia Gamma: this could be the final design

The official unveiling of the new Lancia Gamma, set to become the brand’s next flagship, is drawing closer. Measuring around 4.7 meters in length and built at Stellantis’ Melfi plant in Italy, it will share several styling cues with the new Ypsilon, to the point where some have already described it as a “Ypsilon in SUV form”.

New Lancia Gamma: render imagines the design of the brand’s future flagship

A rendering published by dailyrevs, based on official teasers and recent leaks, envisions a Gamma capable of redefining Lancia’s image in the European market. The design follows the Pu+Ra concept styling language, featuring vertical headlamps paired with LED strips inspired by Peugeot, and a rear light signature interrupted by a central crease, a nod to the brand’s historic models.

From a technical standpoint, the new Gamma is expected to share its platform and powertrains with the Peugeot 3008, offering electric versions with a 73 kWh battery (525 km WLTP) or a 97 kWh battery (700 km WLTP), plus a dual-motor option with around 320 hp. Mild-hybrid 1.2-liter and plug-in hybrid 1.6-liter versions with 195 hp will also be available. Fast charging up to 160 kW will allow a 20% to 80% top-up in under 30 minutes. Close ties with the powertrain lineup of the DS N°8 are also likely.

The interior is expected to blend design elements from other Stellantis models with high-end finishes and distinctly Italian detailing, recalling the prestige of the original 1976 Gamma. The debut is anticipated early next year. By 2027, the range will also include a sporty HF variant priced above €75,000, while the entry-level model is expected to start around €50,000, positioning it in line with premium-segment rivals.