New Jeep Renegade to debut in 2027, will include ICE variant

The new generation of Jeep Renegade is preparing for its debut, which is not expected before 2027. This delay in the presentation is tied to important strategic decisions still being defined, including the choice of the base platform, which could be either the STLA Small or the Smart Car, the latter being used for the Fiat Grande Panda.

A significant shift concerns the electrification strategy: contrary to initial hypotheses that envisioned an exclusively electric model, Stellantis has modified its plans. The new Renegade will adopt a “multi-energy” approach, including both electrified and thermal versions, although specific details about the powertrains have not yet been defined.

From a dimensional perspective, the new Renegade will grow compared to the current model, marking a clearer distinction from the Jeep Avenger. While the latter maintains a predominantly urban vocation, the new Renegade will focus decisively on off-road capabilities, confirming and enhancing the brand’s tradition in tackling the most challenging terrains.

The vehicle, which will be marketed globally including the United States, aims to win over a broader audience while maintaining Jeep DNA. The goal is to offer a versatile SUV that can combine the brand’s historic off-road capabilities with modern mobility needs, attracting both traditional enthusiasts and potential new customers.

More details about the new Renegade should emerge during 2025, an important year for Jeep with the launch of the new Compass. This waiting period reflects the complexity of the project and the strategic importance of the model for the American brand’s future within the Stellantis group.

The evolution of the Renegade is part of a broader plan to renew the Jeep range, which sees the brand engaged in the transition towards electrification while remaining faithful to its tradition of capable and versatile vehicles. The decision to offer different powertrain options also reflects greater attention to the varying needs of global markets.