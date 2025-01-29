It had been discussed recently and there was a small glimmer of hope. Now it’s official. The Fiat Grande Panda will come to market in a 4×4 version and will also have an internal combustion engine version. This was confirmed by Olivier François, CEO of the Italian brand, who stated that they are evaluating a technical solution for the 4×4 version.

Fiat Grande Panda: 4×4 and petrol version confirmed

“We have committed to doing something about it and we are studying the project,” explained the CEO regarding the all-wheel drive version. “We are trying to find an optimal solution. The question is whether it should be an ICE 4×4 or an EV 4×4.” So, at the moment it’s not clear whether this will be hybrid or electric.

“We are evaluating different solutions, how to make it and when to launch it. We have understood which direction to follow and we would like to do something like this as soon as possible,” he added. Furthermore, François ruled out a seven-seater version of the Fiat Grande Panda. Most likely, a similar version will come with upcoming models, such as the new Multipla and Fastback, which will be based on the same platform as the Grande Panda but will have larger dimensions.

Regarding the version with petrol engine and manual transmission, this model will debut only in emerging markets. This version will probably be designed for South America, although the CEO hasn’t ruled out that it might also come to Europe. However, at the moment this model for Europe is not a priority.

The car manufacturer wants to focus on hybrids and electric vehicles, giving space to the petrol version in Brazil, where such a model could be more successful. In fact, François explained that the Grande Panda was designed to respond to the need for a vehicle with global appeal.