New Jeep Renegade: here’s what the prices for the electric and hybrid versions might be

Jeep Renegade is preparing for a profound renewal with the arrival of the new generation expected for 2027. This model, destined to maintain a strategic role in the American brand’s Stellantis lineup, is already generating considerable anticipation among enthusiasts worldwide.

New Jeep Renegade will have larger dimensions compared to the current model

According to the most recent rumors, the new Renegade will grow in size compared to the current version. This choice aims to create greater differentiation from the more compact Jeep Avenger, positioning itself more decisively in the intermediate segment between the latter and the larger Compass.

On the pricing front, it’s rumored that the version with a traditional engine could start from around 20,000 euros, while the fully electric variant should be priced around 25,000 euros. This is a particularly aggressive pricing strategy aimed at maintaining the model’s competitiveness.

The new SUV will undergo a radical update both from an aesthetic and technological standpoint. The design will follow the stylistic evolution already visible in the most recent models such as the Avenger and the Wagoneer S, with more modern lines while remaining faithful to Jeep DNA. Particular attention will be dedicated to improving off-road capabilities, an aspect that has always represented a distinctive element of the American brand.

The choice of platform remains to be defined, with two main options on the table: the more sophisticated STLA Small, designed for premium compact vehicles, or the more economical Smart Car platform from Stellantis, already used for models such as the Fiat Grande Panda, Opel Frontera, and Citroen C3. This decision will influence not only the technical aspects and final price but could also determine the vehicle’s production location, with the possibility that assembly could move from Italy to Spain.

In line with the group’s strategies and market trends, the new Renegade will offer a diversified range of powertrains, including both traditional thermal options and fully electric solutions, thus ensuring an adequate response to the diverse needs of global customers.