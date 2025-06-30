New Jeep Renegade: here’s what the design of the SUV that will debut in 2027 could look like

The future generation of Jeep Renegade is one of the most anticipated models in the American brand’s lineup, although, at the moment, there’s still no official announcement from Jeep. According to the latest rumors, the debut of the new model could happen between 2027 and 2028. Meanwhile, while waiting for confirmations, renders continue to be published online that try to imagine the design and characteristics of the new compact SUV.

Jeep Renegade: here’s what the new generation could look like

The latest styling proposal comes from France, specifically from the AutoMoto website, which has published a render based on some elements already seen on Stellantis group models, such as the Citroën C3 Aircross. A choice that doesn’t surprise, considering that according to some sources the new Jeep Renegade could share precisely Stellantis’ Smart Car platform, the same one used by vehicles like the Opel Frontera, Fiat Grande Panda, C3 and C3 Aircross.

If confirmed, this technical choice would allow production costs to be contained, especially for electric versions, fueling rumors about a possible 100% electric model designed for the American market with a price around $25,000. However, with the recent appointment of Antonio Filosa to lead the brand, the strategy could undergo changes, making the project more ambitious and less exclusively oriented toward competitive pricing.

According to other rumors, instead, the new Jeep Renegade could adopt the STLA Small platform, a more evolved solution that would pave the way for a model with more premium positioning and superior technical content. In any case, it’s almost certain that the new model will adopt a style more consistent with the rest of the Jeep lineup, recalling the distinctive features of models like Avenger, Compass and Cherokee. For the first time in Renegade history, there will be fully electric versions, which will join traditional powertrains, thus continuing the brand’s electrification journey.

Finally, there’s also talk of a slight increase in dimensions to differentiate the new SUV from the Jeep Avenger and bring it closer to the Compass. Rumors suggest an overall length of about 4.35 meters, compared to the current model’s 4.24 meters. All details that, for now, remain in the realm of speculation while waiting for Jeep to officially reveal its cards.