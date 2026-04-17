Jeep Avenger is preparing to launch in Brazil with hybrid power and competitive pricing

The Jeep Avenger is getting ready to enter the Brazilian market with a lineup that should include four trims named Altitude, Longitude, Sahara, and Limited, and a mechanical setup focused entirely on hybrid power. Jeep already sells the compact SUV in Europe, and in Brazil the company will build it at the Porto Real plant in the state of Rio de Janeiro, alongside other Stellantis models on the same line. Recent reports have also suggested a possible special edition celebrating the brand’s 85th anniversary.

Jeep Avenger is heading to Brazil with hybrid power and competitive pricing

Under the hood, the Avenger should use the 1.0 Turbo 200 Flex Hybrid, the same 12-volt mild-hybrid system already found in the Fiat Pulse and Fiat Fastback. This layout combines the combustion engine with a multifunction electric unit designed to improve fuel efficiency and smoothness in everyday driving. Output should reach 130 horsepower on ethanol and 125 horsepower on gasoline. Jeep will pair the system with a seven-speed CVT transmission.

From a size standpoint, the model keeps a strongly urban footprint, measuring 4.08 meters in length, 1.78 meters in width, and 1.53 meters in height, with a 380-liter cargo area. Those dimensions place the Avenger directly against the Fiat Pulse, Renault Kardian, and Volkswagen Tera, which together form the core of Brazil’s highly competitive compact SUV segment.

Even the entry version should offer a fairly solid safety package. Jeep is expected to include six airbags, stability and traction control, hill-start assist, ABS with electronic brakeforce distribution, and disc brakes on all four wheels. Higher trims should add several Level 2 driver-assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring.

As for pricing, early indications place the Avenger in a range between 120,000 and 150,000 Brazilian reais, equal to roughly $21,000 to $26,000 at current exchange rates. That positioning aims to attract buyers looking for a well-equipped compact SUV with an efficiency-focused powertrain in a segment where competition over standard equipment and the balance between price and technology grows tighter every year.