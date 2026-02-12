New Jeep Renegade could arrive in 2028: what we know so far

The next generation of the Jeep Renegade is expected to arrive in the second half of the decade, although no official confirmation exists for now. Early indications point to a possible debut by 2028, with market launch during 2029. These remain rumors, and more details may emerge on May 21, when Antonio Filosa will present the new strategic plan.

Meanwhile, speculation about the future model continues to grow. The next Renegade should adopt a design language closer to the brand’s latest models, with clear references to the Jeep Compass, Jeep Cherokee and Jeep Avenger. Compared with the Avenger, however, it should retain a more rugged and off-road-oriented character, with squarer lines and slightly larger proportions than the current generation.

New Jeep Renegade could debut by 2028 with new design and platforms

Early renders imagine a more mature compact SUV aligned with the new Jeep identity while preserving the practical and versatile character that made the original model one of the brand’s most recognizable vehicles.

Technical details remain open. According to some reports, the new Renegade could use the Smart Car platform, a solution that would help control costs and allow competitive pricing. Adoption of the STLA Small platform also remains possible. In Europe, production should take place at the Tychy plant in Poland, while the commercial debut may occur first in South America with assembly in Brazil.

Regarding powertrains, the future Renegade should offer a broad and diversified range. Alongside fully electric versions, several hybrid variants are expected, and gasoline engines cannot be ruled out, especially in light of Stellantis’ recent strategic shift. With estimated length around 4.3 meters, the model will position itself between the Avenger and Compass and should remain one of the pillars of the Jeep lineup in the next decade.