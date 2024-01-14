New Jeep Renegade: a video previews its possible design

The future lineup of the American automaker will include a new Jeep Renegade. The next generation of this famous compact SUV is expected in 2026, although official confirmation from Jeep is still pending. The current version, produced at the Stellantis plant in Melfi, will cease production by the end of next year. At that point, the arrival of its next version seems imminent, which, according to some unconfirmed rumors, might be assembled in Spain.

A video speculates on the appearance of the new Jeep Renegade

Despite limited information on the new Jeep Renegade at this time, there is widespread speculation on the web about the look of this model. The latest proposal comes from the YouTube channel Q-Cars, which recently posted a video hypothesizing possible changes in the appearance of this compact SUV in the next generation. The vehicle imagined in the video features extremely modern and more sinuous lines compared to the current SUV.

The new Jeep Renegade is expected to be developed on the STLA Small platform and has a length of just over 4.3 meters. This new generation will be exclusively electric and, in contrast to the Jeep Avenger, will be more oriented towards off-road driving. Further details on this highly anticipated model, set to play a significant role in Jeep’s lineup for a considerable period, are likely to be added over the year.

We recall that after the launch of the Jeep Avenger, Jeep is awaiting the debut of two electric models: the off-road electric Jeep Recon with a style similar to the Wrangler, and the Gran Wagoneer S, a luxurious, large-sized electric SUV. Then it will be the turn of the successor to the Jeep Compass, which will also be produced in Italy at the Stellantis plant in Melfi. After that, it will be time for the new Jeep Renegade to complete the lineup of Stellantis’ American automaker.