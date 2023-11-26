Jeep Avenger is the best City Car in The Best of Moto 2023 Awards

Moto.pl is one of the leading automotive portals in Poland, belonging to the Gazeta.pl group. Its editorial team has been organizing ‘The Best of Moto’ event for six years, an unprecedented event in the country in terms of form and scope. The moto.pl editorial team, along with a representative from Radio Chilli Zet and readers, selects the main winner from a dozen cars nominated for the final, and then the portal’s users themselves indicate the winners in the originally selected categories.

Produced at the Stellantis Polish plant in Tychy, the Jeep Avenger is the best City Car according to Moto.pl readers

This year, the competition for the main title of ‘The Best of Moto’ took place among 14 completely different car models in terms of segment and application, positioning, and price. In such an interesting and competitive ranking, the Jeep Avenger – the first electric model in the Jeep range and the first product in Poland – secured an excellent second place, confirming once again that this model is one of the most interesting premieres of this year.

Jeep Avenger won the title of The Best of Moto 2023 in the City Car category, adding the 12th recognition to the long list of awards it has received since its debut. These included, among others: European Car of the Year 2023, awarded by 57 automotive journalists from 22 countries, the ‘Best SUV for Families’ award, the title of ‘Electric Car of the Year’ according to Top Gear, as well as numerous national awards, including those won in Poland.

The acclaimed Jeep Avenger is a compact and urban SUV positioned in the B segment, retaining the legendary ability and style of the Jeep brand, supported by the latest technologies and solutions in terms of travel comfort, safety, and connectivity with the world. It is available in four trims (Avenger, Longitude, Altitude, and Summit).

There are currently two existing drive options. The first version has a 400V electric motor with a power of 156 HP and a 54 kWh battery that provides a range of up to 400 km in the WLTP combined cycle and up to 550 km in the city. The second option features a 1.2 Turbo gasoline engine with 100 HP, and by the end of November, the hybrid version will be added. The Avenger e-Hybrid will be powered by an advanced 1.2T MHEV unit paired with a 6-speed e-DCS6 dual-clutch automatic transmission with an integrated electric motor.

The e-Hybrid technology provides additional torque at low speeds and reduces fuel consumption by 15%. During intense urban traffic driving, the new Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid operates in 100% electric mode for over 50% of the time. The new drivetrain goes hand in hand with additional features such as the electric panoramic sunroof, electronically adjustable driver’s seat with back massage function, and luxurious leather upholstery.