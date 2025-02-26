New Jeep Compass may be delayed by a year, but only in the United States

The third-generation Jeep Compass, initially planned for 2026 in North America, may face further delays. A Stellantis spokesperson, Jeep‘s parent company, confirmed to Automotive News on February 20th the temporary suspension of activities at the Brampton assembly plant in Canada.

This pause is related to a strategic review of the Compass project. The original plan called for production to begin in February 2026, starting with the electric version and later introducing the combustion engine model. The interruption of activities likely indicates changes to the plan, at least for the North American market.

Jeep Compass could debut later than expected in North America

According to anonymous sources, Jeep is reassessing the opportunity to launch an electric version of the Compass in North America. Production of the first pre-series examples, initially scheduled for January 2025, has reportedly been postponed to May, as confirmed by a source close to the project.

Many Stellantis brands have revised their production plans following CEO Carlos Tavares’ resignation at the end of 2024 and changes in North American market preferences, where hybrid vehicles are gaining ground compared to fully electric ones.

For example, in December, Ram postponed the launch of its electric 1500 REV model by one year, now expected in 2026, prioritizing the plug-in hybrid 1500 Ramcharger series, which has also now been delayed until the second half of 2025. The situation is further complicated by the possible introduction of 25% tariffs on Canadian imports by the Trump administration.