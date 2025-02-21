Stellantis suspends plans for the new Jeep Compass in Brampton

Stellantis has announced the temporary suspension of the development of the new Jeep Compass (J4U), originally scheduled for production at the Brampton plant in Ontario. The decision is part of a broader review of the group’s strategy for the North American market.

Stellantis puts new Jeep Compass production on hold at Brampton in Ontario

LouAnn Gosselin, Stellantis spokesperson, explained the situation: “In the current dynamic context, Stellantis continues to review its product strategy in North America to ensure a range of vehicles with flexible propulsion solutions that best meet customer needs. For this reason, we have decided to temporarily suspend the development of the next-generation Jeep Compass, including activities at the Brampton facility. However, this choice does not alter the previously announced investment plans for the production site.”

The news has raised concerns with the Unifor union, which represents Canadian automotive workers. The Brampton facility, which previously produced the Dodge Charger (LD), Challenger (LA), and Chrysler 300 (LX), was expecting the new Compass for 2026, following a significant restructuring. Although Stellantis has confirmed the $2.8 billion investment for the Brampton and Windsor plants, uncertainty about the future remains.

Lana Payne, Unifor National President, expressed strong concern in a statement: “The company has reassured the union that vehicle production plans are still in place for Brampton, although the timing of this announcement raises very serious concerns for Unifor members both at the facility undergoing reorganization work and those on layoff.”

She also connected the situation to the broader economic context: “The chaos and uncertainty plaguing the North American auto industry, which is under constant threat from tariffs and a dismantling of U.S. electric vehicle regulations, are having a real-time impact on workers and business decisions. As a union, we’ve been saying this from day one: the threats are dangerous for our economy and Canadian jobs.”

The union emphasizes that delays could have significant repercussions on the local supply chain and the numerous workers connected to Stellantis operations.