New Jeep Compass: another spotting just days before debut

This detail adds a touch of modernity and sophistication to a design that, as a whole, preserves the authentic soul of the American brand intact.

Spy photos of the new Compass close to debut

Recent spy photos, captured by the lens of Gabetz Spy Unit and shared online by the watchful eye of Walter Vayr, offer yet another peek at the design of the long-awaited C-segment SUV.

The leaked images focus particularly on the side and rear areas of the camouflaged prototype, hinting at lines that, while evolving, seem to remain true to Jeep’s signature styling DNA. This new model, destined to be a market player, will see the light of day right in Italy, at the Stellantis plant in Melfi.

Importantly, the next generation Jeep Compass will rest on the Stellantis Group’s modern STLA Medium platform, a technical evolution that will result in slightly more generous dimensions than the current model. This growth will not be the only major change: the new Compass will enter the market with a range of electrified powertrains designed to meet different needs.

The initial offering will include a mild hybrid version that will be the entry point to the range. This variant will be equipped with an efficient 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine, capable of delivering 145 horsepower, assisted by a 48-volt electric system and paired with a dual-clutch robotized transmission, promising a good compromise between performance and efficiency.

At the top of the range, however, will be a powerful all-electric version, strong with 213 horsepower. Both launch versions will initially be offered with front-wheel drive.

At some stage after launch, the Compass family will expand further with the introduction of a 194-horsepower plug-in hybrid version, ideal for those who want a low-emissions driving experience and the ability to travel short distances in all-electric mode. But the focus is also on the arrival of at least one additional high-performance electric option. This top-of-the-line variant will be equipped with two electric motors, capable of unleashing a combined output of as much as 375 horsepower, and will be equipped with electric all-wheel drive.

Details of the new Compass from recent Gabetz Spy Unit shots

As is clear from these stolen shots, published on social media by Walter Vayr, the next generation of the compact SUV will maintain a strong link with Jeep’s styling tradition, sporting a rugged and immediately recognizable appearance, made up of bold lines and well-defined volumes.

The front end stands out with its verticality and solidity, dominated by the ever-present seven-slot grille, a true Jeep trademark. Interestingly, in the electric-powered versions, this grille will presumably be sealed to optimize aerodynamic efficiency, a detail that underscores the evolution of the model while still respecting its identity.

Looking at the profile, we find another distinctive element of Jeep DNA: the trapezoidal wheel arches, a styling detail that has also characterized previous Compass generations and gives the vehicle a solid, grounded look. The hood and roof, with their predominantly flat conformation, help reinforce this feeling of ruggedness and functionality, key elements for those seeking a versatile and reliable SUV.

The rear is no less impressive in terms of personality: the headlamp clusters, which extend horizontally across the entire width of the tailgate, incorporate an elegant glossy insert that stylishly frames the central Jeep logo. This detail adds a touch of modernity and sophistication to a design that, as a whole, preserves the authentic soul of the American brand intact.