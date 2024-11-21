New Jeep Compass: unveiled the first spy photo of the future generation?

The new Jeep Compass has been spotted for the first time during road testing. Based on the modular STLA Medium platform, the future Compass was photographed by @au_tospotter while conducting tests on Italian roads. The new SUV from the American Stellantis brand will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Melfi, Italy, as well as in Goiana, Brazil.

New Jeep Compass: here’s the first spy photo of the new generation model

The new Jeep Compass was also supposed to be produced in Mexico, but at the moment its fate there remains uncertain, influenced by political changes in the United States. Donald Trump has threatened Stellantis with 100% tariffs if they move production to Mexico. The range will include versions with combustion engine, plug-in hybrid, and a 100% electric variant. In Europe, it will only be available in hybrid and fully electric versions. In Brazil, it will also be available with a flex engine, including a Bio-Hybrid option that uses a 185-horsepower 1.3 Turbo engine.

Compared to the current model which has a length of 4.40 meters, the new Jeep Compass appears longer, with dimensions similar to the Jeep Commander. This is evident in the wide rear doors and large side windows. The almost square wheel arches recall a first-generation style, a tribute attempt that seems superfluous, considering the limited global success of that design.

Nevertheless, this new Jeep Compass might incorporate a third row for the European market, given that there are currently no plans to bring the Commander and Meridian models to that market. Regarding the gasoline engine, the new Jeep Compass is expected to use both the 1.0 Turbo and 1.3 Turbo, while the PHEV version will be equipped with the new 1.5 Turbo. The electric version should be offered with one or two motors, the latter being the AWD version, which will add more power and torque to the wheels, along with greater range.