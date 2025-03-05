New Jeep Compass 2025: design predictions based on recent teasers

Stellantis has confirmed that the global presentation of the new 2025 Jeep Compass will take place in Europe, confirming its production in Melfi, Italy, unlike what happened in recent days with the Brampton plant in Canada, which has seen production of the new SUV frozen for the moment. In addition to providing this news, Stellantis has also shown new teasers related to the design of this highly anticipated model that is destined to be talked about for a long time.

Here’s how the new 2025 Jeep Compass might appear in profile

Based on these teasers, the Carscoops website has decided to publish a new render that hypothesizes what the profile of the new 2025 Jeep Compass might look like. The SUV will maintain its iconic seven-slot grille, paired with a set of more squared headlights, a nod to the Jeep Recon, although these headlights are a bit thinner here.

The updated taillights will feature crisp LED graphics that follow the contours of the rear shoulders. The new 2025 Jeep Compass will be based on Stellantis’ STLA Medium architecture, which it shares with several other models, including the Peugeot 3008/5008, Opel Grandland, DS 7, and the upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross. The Compass will offer a variety of propulsion options, including hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric versions, with all-wheel drive available on some trim levels.

Stellantis has promised that the new 2025 Jeep Compass will offer “accessible Jeep capability, industry-leading performance, and cutting-edge technology.” As with other SUVs in the Stellantis family, we expect to see the latest innovations in connectivity and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) integrated into their component set.

Unlike some of the more conventional models, the Compass will likely embrace its adventurous roots, featuring interiors with bold touches, similar to those of the smaller Jeep Avenger. While the European launch is scheduled for the second half of 2025, details about the exact timing of the Compass’ debut in North America remain uncertain.

There are rumors suggesting that Stellantis might reconsider launching the electric version in the United States and Canada, which could delay the release by up to a year. As the spring debut approaches, more details about the new Jeep Compass will surely emerge. In the meantime, it seems that North America will have to wait a bit longer.