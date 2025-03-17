New Jeep Cherokee will be available in both gasoline and electric versions

The new Jeep Cherokee is one of the upcoming novelties that the American automotive brand of Stellantis intends to bring to market over the coming years. Its debut is scheduled for next year, if there are no changes from the Stellantis group. Apparently, this vehicle will be a close relative of the flagship Jeep Wagoneer S EV, which means it will be based on Stellantis’ STLA Large platform.

Here’s what we know about the new Jeep Cherokee debuting in 2026

The new Jeep Cherokee will share several design elements with the Wagoneer S, including the sloping roofline, squared-off sides, rear doors that extend to the rear wheel arches, and door handles recessed into the bodywork. In the front, the future Jeep Cherokee should stand out with a more imposing and pronounced version of the traditional seven-slot grille, a distinctive brand element, compared to the one adopted by the Wagoneer S.

As for the rear, the design appears to feature a more square-shaped tailgate and larger optical clusters compared to the Wagoneer S, closely resembling the style of the Grand Cherokee and giving it a familiar look within the range.

A characteristic detail is the presence of an exhaust pipe, a clear indication that the prototype could be equipped with an internal combustion engine, thus excluding the possibility that it is exclusively a battery electric model.

Among the potential engine options for the new Jeep Cherokee, the powerful 3.0-liter Hurricane twin-turbo inline-six, already used in the gasoline-powered Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models, could be present, available in 420 HP and 510 HP variants.

After the launch of the gasoline model, an electric Cherokee is planned, which will likely borrow the 600 HP dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain from the Wagoneer S. This vehicle is equipped with a 118 kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt battery, which provides a range of 490 km. Finally, we remind you that this model in the lineup of the American automotive brand of Stellantis will be positioned between the Compass and the Wagoneer S.