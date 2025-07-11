Stellantis boosts economic growth in Detroit and the East side with its assembly plant

According to the City’s 2025 Annual Revenue Report, recently presented to the City Council, Stellantis‘ Detroit Assembly Complex has confirmed itself as a leading economic engine for Detroit. Since operations began in 2020, the project has generated nearly $64 million in revenue, far exceeding the $57.4 million projected in the development agreement signed at the time.

Beyond the economic results, the project has brought concrete benefits to the local community through a series of initiatives. During construction of the new Mack plant, numerous local contractors were involved, helping to complete the work in record time. Stellantis has also collaborated with the Detroit at Work program to provide employment to thousands of residents, not only at the plant but also at other company locations in southeastern Michigan.

Among the investment’s strengths is the Community Benefits program, which includes the creation of an Advanced Manufacturing Academy within Southeastern High School, developed in partnership with the Detroit Public Schools Community District. At the same time, Stellantis has worked with the State of Michigan, the city, and Invest Detroit to allocate over $5 million to improve housing in neighborhoods surrounding the industrial complex.

Announced in 2019, the $2.5 billion investment involved converting the former Mack Avenue Engine Complex into a completely new assembly plant, in addition to redeveloping the Jefferson North Assembly site. The goal was to support production of the new generation Jeep Grand Cherokee, a three-row full-size Jeep SUV, and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models. Inaugurated at the end of 2020, the complex became the first new assembly plant built in Detroit in over 30 years, marking a historic milestone for the city’s automotive industry.