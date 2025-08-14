2026 Dodge Charger SIXPACK for Canada gets official pricing

Dodge is set to redefine the muscle car with the all-new 2026 Charger SIXPACK, a model that blends the brand’s aggressive heritage with cutting-edge engineering. At the heart of this new generation sits the 3.0-liter HURRICANE twin-turbo inline-six, paired as standard with all-wheel drive (AWD). The setup promises thrilling performance, all-surface control, and the ability to switch to rear-wheel drive at the touch of a button for pure muscle car thrills.

2026 Dodge Charger SIXPACK: Hurricane power meets all-wheel drive

The Canadian lineup will feature two versions: the Charger R/T and the Charger Scat Pack. The “SIXPACK” name harks back to Dodge’s iconic triple-carburetor setups of the 1960s and ’70s, reimagined here with modern twin-turbo technology.

The Charger R/T serves as the entry point into the SIXPACK family, delivering 420 hp and 469 lb-ft of torque, a top speed of 168 mph, and standard AWD. The Scat Pack turns things up with a high-output Hurricane tune producing 550 hp and 531 lb-ft. It sprints from 0–60 mph in 3.9 seconds, runs the quarter-mile in 12.2 seconds, and reaches 176 mph.

One of the new Charger’s standout features is drivetrain versatility: in AWD mode it delivers maximum traction, but with a push of a button it switches to rear-wheel drive for a classic muscle car experience. The Scat Pack also includes Line Lock for tire-warming burnouts and Launch Control for explosive starts.

Under the hood, the Hurricane engine is built to handle extreme stress with a die-cast aluminum block, forged internals, oil-jet–cooled pistons, and Garrett turbos capable of delivering up to 30 psi of boost. A broad torque curve means 88% of peak torque is available from just 2,500 rpm, ensuring instant response.

Handling is managed by sport-tuned multilink front suspension and an independent four-link setup at the rear. The Scat Pack adds six-piston Brembo brakes with large ventilated discs, plus multiple drive modes that alter throttle mapping, steering feel, torque distribution, and exhaust sound.

The design stays true to Dodge DNA, with a wide stance, sculpted hood, enlarged front grille, and a rear fascia featuring bold “CHARGER” lettering. Buyers can choose from eight exterior colors, including the new Green Machine.

Inside, retro cues inspired by the 1968 Charger meet modern tech, including a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster (or optional 16-inch), a 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 infotainment system, 64-color ambient lighting, and leather or Alcantara seating. The “hidden hatch” trunk configuration and folding rear seats offer up to 37.4 cubic feet of cargo space. Safety comes standard, with advanced features such as automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control.

In Canada, pricing starts at CAD 62,290 for the R/T AWD and CAD 72,290 for the Scat Pack AWD, with four-door versions adding CAD 3,000. The two-door Scat Pack will launch first in the second half of 2025, followed by the R/T in 2026.