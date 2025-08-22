New Ford “Super-Mustang”, spotted prototype hints at a Shelby GT500 successor

Ford enthusiasts have felt the void ever since the iconic Shelby GT500 left production. But a recent spy video filmed near the Ford Development Center in Dearborn, Michigan, suggests a worthy replacement could be around the corner.

The heavily camouflaged prototype, captured while leaving a local gas station, appears to be hiding a roaring V8 engine designed to satisfy Mustang purists. The exhaust note from its dual pipes sounds strikingly similar to the 2020–2022 GT500, powered by the famous 5.2-liter Predator supercharged V8 delivering 760 horsepower.

Just like its predecessor, this new version seems relatively subdued in terms of supercharger whine, unlike Dodge’s Hellcat engines, known for their signature howl. Earlier this year, leaks revealed Ford is developing a brand-new 5.2-liter “Legend” engine, slated for production at the Ford Niche facility in Detroit. The challenge will be balancing expectations: topping the old GT500’s output while avoiding competition with Ford’s most extreme Mustang yet, the 815-hp GTD.

Another twist lies in the nameplate itself. Ford may retire the “Shelby GT500” badge, since Shelby American currently uses it on two of its own tuned Mustangs. A recently filed trademark for a new Cobra logo suggests Ford may be considering rebranding, possibly to strengthen its merchandising strategy in Europe and beyond.

Visually, clues abound. The thick camouflage wrap across the hood hints at a pronounced bulge, possibly accommodating the new engine or nodding to retro styling. Redesigned front grilles, oversized air intakes, and a beefed-up braking system, larger than the Dark Horse setup, all suggest this Mustang is positioned somewhere between the Dark Horse and the GTD. Wider tires and revised rear calipers add to the speculation that this isn’t just an upgraded Dark Horse but an entirely new entry in the Mustang hierarchy. All signs point to Ford revealing this highly anticipated GT500 successor before the end of the year.