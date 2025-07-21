The return of a Mustang legend: is Ford’s next muscle icon coming in 2026?

Just over a month ago, a mysterious Ford Mustang S650 prototype was spotted during testing, and ever since, the muscle car community has been buzzing. Rumors suggest this could be the next-generation Shelby GT500, a high-performance model expected to slot between the Dark Horse and the ultra-exclusive GTD in Ford’s Mustang lineup.

If all goes according to plan, we might see this beast hit showrooms as early as model year 2026. Meanwhile, as expected, digital artists have been racing to imagine what the next GT500 might look like, with varying degrees of realism. One of the boldest interpretations so far comes from Evrim Ozgun on YouTube.

While his design is entirely computer-generated and likely far from the production version, it’s undeniably eye-catching. Built around the current Mustang S650 platform, this fictional 2026 Shelby GT500 features a menacing double hood scoop and an oversized front splitter reminiscent of Japan’s Bosozoku styling scene. Wide fender flares, fake door vents, and aggressive side skirts add to the car’s muscular presence.

At the rear, there’s a completely redesigned bumper, a bold diffuser and quad exhaust cutouts. The trunk sports a bolted-on rear wing for maximum visual impact. This digital Shelby sits on deep-dish concave wheels wrapped in sticky performance tires for added grip. The rendering shows two exterior colors: a rich blue with red accents, and a bold yellow variant with black detailing, the latter stealing the spotlight.

As for what’s under the hood, speculation points to a supercharged V8, possibly based on the engine used in the F-150 Raptor. It’s expected to push more than 760 HP, matching the previous S550 GT500’s output. While it probably won’t outgun the 815-horsepower GTD, it’ll still be a serious contender.

Though Ford hasn’t officially confirmed anything, anticipation is sky-high. If the Blue Oval really is working on a next-gen Shelby GT500, it could end up being one of the most powerful and desirable American muscle cars of the decade.