2026 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 teased, rumors point to 1.000 HP beast

Shelby American has officially released the first teaser of what appears to be the all-new Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, stirring excitement among car enthusiasts and industry insiders alike. Everybody’s wondering if we are gonna celebrate the most powerful Mustang ever. It might be the ultimate muscle car, but for now it’s a matter of time before the shocking (and brutal) moment of truth.

The highly anticipated debut is scheduled for August 13, 2025, at the prestigious Monterey Car Week in California, a celebration of high-end automotive design and performance. This next-generation American muscle car is expected to sit above the current Ford Shelby Super Snake, the 830 HP monster already available in Australia through Melbourne Shelby Mustang Motorsport.

While full technical details remain under wraps, strong rumors suggest that Shelby has ditched the Super Snake’s 5.0-liter V8 in favor of the potent 5.2-liter “Predator” V8, possibly enhanced with a larger supercharger, a high-flow fuel system, and a revamped performance exhaust. The result could be an eye-watering output nearing 1,000 HP (roughly 746 kW).

The teaser image, showing a Mustang silhouette at sunset, highlights significantly wider front and rear fenders, hinting at a broader track and fatter rear tires designed to handle massive torque delivery. Also clearly visible is the massive rear wing mounted with motorsport-style swan-neck supports, likely paired with a larger rear diffuser, a reworked front splitter, and racing-grade aero elements inspired by the GT3 series.

Surprisingly, despite its expected extreme output, Shelby American confirms that the new GT500 will still be offered with a manual transmission, while a 10-speed automatic will be available as an option, giving purists and performance seekers the best of both worlds.

With this model, Ford could unleash the most powerful street-legal Mustang ever built. More specs and insights are expected to be revealed in the lead-up to its official unveiling in Monterey.