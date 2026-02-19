New Fiat Toro: next-generation model to arrive in mid-2029 on STLA Medium platform

New details about the future evolution of the Fiat lineup are emerging from Brazil. According to Autos Segredos, the next generation of the Fiat Toro is already in development and should debut around mid-2029. The Italian brand’s midsize pickup will use the STLA Medium platform, the same architecture adopted by models such as the new Jeep Compass and the upcoming Lancia Gamma, and Stellantis will build it at the Goiana plant in Brazil.

New Fiat Toro to debut in 2029 on STLA Medium with hybrid and electric options

The new Fiat Toro has been designed from the outset to offer a wide and flexible range of powertrains. Plans include 48-volt mild hybrid versions, plug-in hybrid variants, and later a fully electric configuration. In hybrid applications, the reference combustion engine will be the 1.3 Turbo Flex 270, already well known across several South American markets.

Mid-range versions will feature Bio Hybrid Plug-in technology, a system that combines electric units with a combustion engine and allows driving in electric, thermal, or combined modes. This layout helps optimize consumption and emissions, reduces the workload on the traditional engine, and improves overall vehicle efficiency.

From a technical standpoint, the expected transmission is the e-DCT, a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox engineered to handle high torque levels. The high-voltage battery will recharge through regenerative braking as well as via an external power source. In plug-in form, all-wheel drive is also expected, enabled by an electric motor mounted on the rear axle.

Looking ahead, a fully electric version should arrive as well, though not before 2030. The design will follow Fiat’s new styling language, while it remains unclear whether the future Toro will launch globally or continue to focus mainly on the South American market, where the current generation consistently ranks among the best-selling models in its segment.