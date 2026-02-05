Jeep introduces limited Track Edition versions of Compass and Commander for Japan

Stellantis Japan introduces two new limited-run special editions for the Japanese market, designed to highlight the most exclusive side of the Jeep lineup. The models include the Compass Track Edition, limited to just 100 units, and the Commander Track Edition, available in 150 units. Jeep will sell both models through its official dealer network in Japan starting February 21. Prices, including taxes, stand at 5,680,000 yen for the Compass Track Edition and 6,460,000 yen for the Commander Track Edition.

Jeep reveals Compass and Commander Track Edition for Japan

These versions build on the Limited trim and stand out with dedicated styling and more refined finishes, aiming to combine elegance, character, and a strong visual identity. The body features color-matched elements, gray accents, and several gloss-black details, while a dark version replaces the traditional chrome Jeep badge. A “TRACK” badge completes the look and emphasizes the exclusivity of these special editions.

Inside, the cabin creates a refined contrast between Tupelo brown, a shade reserved for this edition, and black, delivering a premium atmosphere. The center console features a “1941” engraving that references the brand’s founding year and serves as a symbolic tribute to Jeep’s heritage.

The Compass Track Edition focuses on an elegant yet bold appearance, highlighted by a contrasting black roof and Pearl White Tri-Coat body color. The interior includes ventilated seats and synthetic leather upholstery in Tupelo brown and black, designed to provide comfort in every season. Key details include black mirrors, an embroidered Track Edition logo, a dark front grille with chrome accents, black roof rails, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

The Commander Track Edition raises the bar further with more sophisticated finishes and an interior inspired by the Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve. The instrument panel support uses black suede, while materials and details aim to deliver a higher perceived quality. Buyers can choose between two exclusive colors: Pearl White Tri-Coat, limited to 100 units, and Techno Green Metallic, available in only 50 units.

To support the launch of the two special editions, Jeep promotes the “Commander & Compass Freedom Test Drive” campaign across authorized dealers in Japan until March 1, giving customers the opportunity to experience these limited-edition models on the road.