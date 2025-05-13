New Fiat Toro: here’s how the next generation arriving in 2028 could look

The new generation of the Fiat Toro, the famous mid-size pickup that the Italian car manufacturer successfully markets in South America, is currently under development. The current model is produced in Brazil, at the Stellantis plant in Goiana, located in the State of Pernambuco. According to the latest rumors coming directly from South America, the new Toro should debut during 2028.

Here’s what the new Fiat Toro expected for 2028 might look like

Regarding the design, we highlight an interesting render created by digital creator Kleber Silva. His interpretation imagines the aesthetic evolution of the Fiat Toro, which will continue to play a strategic role in the brand’s range.

At the moment, it’s unclear whether the new Fiat Toro will also be marketed in Europe. However, we know that the new Fiat Strada will become a global model and will also arrive in Europe. It’s not excluded that the same could happen with the Toro, especially considering that Fiat has declared its intention to create a unified range of global vehicles, overcoming the current division between offerings for South America and Europe.

Aesthetically, the new Toro should represent a larger version of the new Fiat Strada, which, in turn, will draw inspiration from the Fiat Grande Panda, being part of the same family of models. The similarities will particularly concern the front, while the rear will maintain its own characteristics, due to the presence of the truck bed. More details on this project, which is still awaiting official confirmation, could emerge as early as next year.