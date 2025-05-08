New Fiat Argo: production in Brazil will begin in September 2026

Fiat is preparing to launch a new generation of the Argo destined for the South American market, a model that will be strongly inspired by the Fiat Grande Panda. The two vehicles will share the same style and use the same technical platform, but with some differences related to market identity. The “Argo” name will be maintained in South America to leverage the already established popularity of the model, particularly appreciated in Brazil, where the first generation achieved considerable success. The “Panda” name, on the contrary, does not enjoy the same recognition in the region.

New Fiat Argo will be the South American version of the Grande Panda: production starting in 2026

According to the Brazilian website Autos Segredos, production of the new Fiat Argo will officially begin in September 2026 at the Stellantis plant in Betim, Brazil. The commercial launch is scheduled for the following month, with the opening of orders and arrival in dealerships. When production begins, the current generation of the Argo will be definitively retired, while the small Mobi, contrary to forecasts circulated last year, will continue to be produced.

The new Fiat Argo has already been spotted on the road in Brazil in a camouflaged version. The spy photos show a prototype that uses the body of the Citroën C3, a car with which it will share the CMP platform and most dimensions. However, there are aesthetic details already attributable to the final model: the front and rear bumpers, for example, come directly from the new Argo, which will be to all effects the South American version of the Grande Panda.

The interiors of the prototype, identified with the code name F1H or Project 328, represent a mix of components from different Stellantis group models. The dashboard is that of the Citroën C3, while the seats come from the new generation Peugeot 2008. Although the technical base and general style are shared with the European Grande Panda, the Argo destined for the Brazilian market will present some differences: the model name will not be printed on the doors, as happens in Europe, and there will be modifications to the rear hood, front bumper, and interior finishes in the hatchback version.

On the engine front, the new Fiat Argo will initially be offered with two options. The base version will be equipped with the 1.0 Firefly three-cylinder engine, capable of delivering 71 HP and 10 kgfm of torque with gasoline fuel, or 75 HP and 10.7 kgfm when fueled with ethanol. This engine will be paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

The more accessorized versions will instead adopt mild hybrid (MHEV) technology, combining a multifunctional electric motor with the T200 thermal engine, already used on the hybrid versions of the Peugeot 208 and 2008 GT. With ethanol fuel, the maximum power reaches 130 HP, while with gasoline it drops to 125 HP; in both cases, the torque stands at 20.4 kgfm. The system will be paired with a CVT automatic transmission capable of simulating a seven-speed gearbox.