New Fiat Strada will be based on Grande Panda and also sold in Europe

The New Fiat Strada will represent the future generation of the famous model that has been the best-selling vehicle in Brazil for years and one of the most popular throughout South America. This new generation will likely arrive between 2027 and 2028, and will mark an important evolution: it will become a global car, sold not only in South America, as happens today, but also on other continents, including Europe.

Here’s how the new Fiat Strada that will arrive in 2027 might look

The new Fiat Strada will be one of the models derived from the Fiat Grande Panda, becoming part of a true family of vehicles that will include, besides the Grande Panda itself, also the Giga Panda, the Panda Fastback, a camper, probably the new Multipla, and indeed, the Strada pickup.

The render we show you, created by Brazilian digital creator Kleber Silva, hypothesizes the design of this anticipated model based on information that has emerged so far. According to rumors, the actual version should not differ much from what is represented in this image.

Stellantis‘ plans for Europe intertwine with those for Brazil: the Grande Panda will serve as the basis not only for a future hatchback that will replace Argo and Mobi, but also for the next generation of the Strada. In South America, the new pickup is expected by mid-2028, as the final result of the 30 billion reais investment announced last year. Fiat has in fact decided to change strategy, focusing on a single range of cars with global relevance, abandoning the current approach that provides for two distinct ranges for Europe and South America.